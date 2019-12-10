Ruling party passes budget bills amid partisan conflict

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea's rival parties continue to be at odds over an election reform bill and other fast-tracked legislation.





On Friday, lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) held sit-in protests to block the entry of the parliamentary chamber for a cancelled plenary session.





The next plenary session is due for Monday and in the case of no agreement, discussion over the bill and other fast-tracked legislation will be held at the extraordinary session on the 19th.





LKP also held protests in front of the plenary chamber immediately after the budget bill was approved on Tuesday, criticizing the ruling Democratic Party for attempting to create a ‘leftist dictatorship.’





The National Assembly passed next year's national budget, which is worth 512-point-three trillion won, a nine-point-one percent increase over this year’s budget.