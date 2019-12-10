Cheer UP! (11) 잘 지내고 있어요

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
#Drama Lines l 2019-12-16
Expression of the Week
Soo-ah’s mom：꼴 좋다. 수업도 못 들어가고 꼭 이러고싶니?
Look at you. Can’t even go to class. Do you always have to do this?
Soo-ah：엄마.
Mom.
Mom：속상해서 진짜.
I’m just upset.
Soo-ah：학교에는 어쩐일이세요?
What are you doing here at school?
Mom：교장 선생님 뵐 일이 있어서왔어.
I had to see your principal about something.
Soo-ah：엄마, 저 학교에서 되게 잘 지내고 있어요. 친구들하고도좋고 공부도 잘되고 있고요.
Mom, I’m doing really well at school. I’m getting along with my friends and studying hard.
Mom：그래서？
So?
잘 지내고 있어요
잘 지내다 -
Casual – 잘 지내고 있어.
Semi-polite – 잘 지내고 있어요.
Polite – 잘 지내고 있습니다.
>>[지내다] means to “live in a certain state or condition”. By adding the adverb [잘], which means “well” or “comfortably and without difficulties”, the expression means to be “doing well, living well” etc.
>>The expression can also be used in question form to ask how someone is doing, and in the imperative form as a farewell to tell the hearer to take care.
e.g. 잘 지내요? à How are you? or Are you doing well?
나 가볼께, 잘 지내! à I’m leaving. Take care!
