Cheer UP! (11) 잘 지내고 있어요

Expression of the Week

Soo-ah’s mom：꼴 좋다. 수업도 못 들어가고 꼭 이러고싶니?

Look at you. Can’t even go to class. Do you always have to do this?

Soo-ah：엄마.

Mom.

Mom：속상해서 진짜.

I’m just upset.

Soo-ah：학교에는 어쩐일이세요?

What are you doing here at school?

Mom：교장 선생님 뵐 일이 있어서왔어.

I had to see your principal about something.

Soo-ah：엄마, 저 학교에서 되게 잘 지내고 있어요. 친구들하고도좋고 공부도 잘되고 있고요.

Mom, I’m doing really well at school. I’m getting along with my friends and studying hard.

Mom：그래서？

So?









잘 지내고 있어요





잘 지내다 -





Casual – 잘 지내고 있어.

Semi-polite – 잘 지내고 있어요.

Polite – 잘 지내고 있습니다.





>>[지내다] means to “live in a certain state or condition”. By adding the adverb [잘], which means “well” or “comfortably and without difficulties”, the expression means to be “doing well, living well” etc.





>>The expression can also be used in question form to ask how someone is doing, and in the imperative form as a farewell to tell the hearer to take care.

e.g. 잘 지내요? à How are you? or Are you doing well?

나 가볼께, 잘 지내! à I’m leaving. Take care!



