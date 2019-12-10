HOVO, a Developer of Plant-based Soap with Therapeutic Effects

© HOVO

The company we’re going to introduce today is HOVO, a developer of a natural plant-based soap with therapeutic effects. Let’s hear from Jeon Soon-ho, the head of the company.





Many people here in Korea, especially children, suffer from skin problems such as atopic dermatitis and itching. I developed a special soap in the hopes of helping them “remove unhappiness” from their skin and lead happy lives.





I was born with a spot on my face. When I was little, I was often depressed because people would make fun of it. I tried to hide it when walking outside the home or getting on the bus. I always wondered how to get rid of it. I grew up in a village at the foot of Mt. Jiri and I frequently roamed through the woods. Naturally, I became interested in plants, asking myself questions like, ‘Why does the plant grow here?’ ‘Why does this plant smell like that?’ and ‘How come they bear fruit?’ I found myself hoping to make soaps someday— soaps that would remove the spot on my face and improve my skin.





Established in 2016, HOVO has promoted an interesting theme of “erasing sadness” from the skin. Mr. Jeon went through a lot of distress from his childhood, due to his sensitive skin. When he saw various types of plants growing on Mt. Jiri, he wished to use the plants to create soaps that would be great for the skin. When he became an adult, he still cherished the same hope. So he studied plants in earnest. He would follow herb gatherers to learn about the effects of medicinal herbs and researched how to eliminate toxins inherent in herbs. Based on his accumulated knowledge and expertise, he was able to develop an all-natural, plant-based soap.





The methods of maturing plants vary. I exposed some plants to cold winds for a few hours in the early morning before closing the lid, while letting others get enough sunlight. There are plants that should be buried underground or wet with early morning dew. It is necessary to grow them in different ways, in consideration of their respective traits.





It took nearly ten years for me to mix different herbs and harden them into soap without using any surfactant, paraffin or synthetic biocide called MIT, which is typically used when making soap.





The soaps we generally use contain chemical substances such as surfactant and paraffin that is extracted from certain distillates of petroleum.

These substances are not good for health, of course, but soap manufacturers have no choice but to use them because it is almost impossible to make soaps without them.





Mr. Jeon could have found an easy way, only if he had used some chemicals. But he scouted around the country, looking for plants and herbs. Having climbed up and down the mountains countless times, he was diagnosed as having rheumatic disease. But he went on with his research. He let various plants mature in different ways so their unique beneficial substances could be kept intact, while their toxins were removed. By using the substances extracted from dozens of plants, he developed soap without any chemical additives. The soap creates lather without a surfactant and keeps the skin moist without glycerin. More amazingly, the HOVO soap also has therapeutic effects.





Shaving sometimes leads to bacterial infection. But if you cover your beard with lather from this soap to shave, you don’t have to worry about infection. Soaps with glycerin usually leave the skin moist for an hour at the most after cleansing. But HOVO’s soap for women moisturizes the skin all day long. That’s the distinctive benefit that potential buyers positively evaluate. We also have soap for infants. It can prevent babies, who wear diapers for a long time, from developing skin rashes. If you apply this soap to the soft skin of your baby, like applying a lotion, rashes will disappear. You may use our soap to treat insect bites as well. People usually apply an ointment to the site of insect stings but this may leave black spots later. But our soap does not leave any mark and the sores heal up quickly.





By mixing plants in different ways, HOVO created three types of face soaps that proved to be effective in treating atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and skin irritation from makeup. Soap for women can perfectly remove thick makeup even when users do not use any cleansing products. After washing your face with the soap, you don’t need to put anything on your face and can go straight to sleep.

Your face won’t feel dry because of the soap’s excellent moisturizing power.





Other products from the company include soap to eliminate body odor, kitchen soap that does not cause eczema and laundry soap that prevents the band of clothes from stretching out despite frequent washing. You may have a scratch while doing some sporting activities. If you simply wash the spot with HOVO’s sports soap, it has the effect of stopping the bleeding. The company also has soap with a pH of below 4.5 for pet animals. Indeed, the company has opened a new horizon for soaps.





When I set up the company, I thought it wouldn’t be wise to spend much money on online or offline marketing. Rather, I decided to distribute samples to many people. So I visited Oriental medical clinics, the association of skin and beauty treatment specialists, dermatologists and daycare centers.





At a daycare center, for instance, if a child with a staph infection on his hand grabs soap, the germ remains in the soap. If other kids use the soap, they might be infected with staph. But our soap sterilizes germs so powerfully that they cannot linger on the soap. For children who can’t handle big soaps properly, we made a small soap that weighs a mere 20 grams. Its design was inspired by the body of a violin so it won’t slip from their hands. After I provided the soaps to daycare centers and kindergartens, parents soon began to show a positive response.





Jeon did all the legwork to promote his company. Of course, he wanted to save on marketing expenses because of his tight budget. But more importantly, he had confidence in his products. His strategy proved successful. HOVO became famous through word-of-mouth, and the company now exports its goods to some ten countries, including Germany, Japan, France and China.





The Korea Technology Finance Corporation estimates the company’s technology value surpasses 8 billion won, which is about 7.2 million US dollars.

HOVO’s products are set to be registered on the Cosmetic Product Notification Portal or CPNP. HOVO will then become the world’s first soap manufacturer to get the renowned European cosmetic certification.





Even premium soaps produced by world-renowned brands such as Sisley, Estee Lauder and Dove have yet to obtain the CPNP certification. If HOVO products are notified in the CPNP and therefore get access to 29 European countries, the company can consolidate its position in the soap market.





Then, I hope to provide our soaps to children afflicted with skin diseases free of charge and also create Braille soap for blind people. I wish people will feel happy after using my soap. If people remember HOVO even after I make the journey to the world beyond, I will find my life in this world rewarding.





HOVO will surely stand high as a premium soap maker after its registration with the CPNP. The company is making products, which people find not only helpful but inspiring as well.