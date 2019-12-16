2019-20 K.WILL Nationwide Concert Tour “The K.WILL” in Seoul





Date: December 22-25

Venue: Jangchung Arena, Seoul





K.WILL will be holding a solo concert for four days in Seoul as part of his nationwide concert tour. It’s his first concert tour in a year. Titled “The K.WILL,” the concerts will be held at Jangchung Arena from December 22 to 25 and will feature all of his hits and beautiful ballads perfect for the holiday season. The concert tour will continue to other cities in Korea such as Busan, Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu etc. into next year.