Members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun-woo, MoonBin, Rocky, Yoon San-ha
Label: Fantagio
Debut: 2016
ASTRO is a South Korean boy band that debuted under Fantagio in 2016 with the EP “Spring Up.” Their debut album helped them to be named as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016 according to Billboard. The group has six members: MJ, JinJIn, Cha Eun-woo, MoonBin, Rocky, and Yoon San-ha. In November 2019, the group released their sixth EP, “Blue Flame.”
Full length & Live
Venus (full length, 2019)
All Light (full length, 2019)
Single & EP (as lead artist)
Blue Flame (EP, 2019)
Merry-Go-Round (Single, 2018)
Rise Up (EP, 2018)
Dream Part. 02 (EP, 2017)
Dream Part. 01 (EP, 2017)
Winter Dream (EP, 2017)
Autumn Story (EP, 2016)
Summer Vibes (EP, 2016)
Spring Up (EP, 2016)
