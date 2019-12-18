BTS’ album tops Korean album chart for 2019

ⓒ KBS

BTS has topped South Korea’s album sales chart for 2019 with their latest album, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

The album sold more than 3.69 million copies since being released in April, topping the album sales category of the Gaon Music Chart compiled by the Korea Music Content Association. The album chart covers the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 7.

BTS took both No. 1 and No. 2 on the Gaon album sales chart last year after selling more than 2.2 million copies of "Love Yourself: Answer" and 1.8 million copies of "Love Yourself: Tear."