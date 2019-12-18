BTS’ album certified gold in France

ⓒ Melon

BTS’ latest album has been certified gold in France.

The group’s “Map of the Soul: Persona,” which was released in April, 2019, sold over 50,000 equivalent copies according to France’s National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing. The association honors album sales of 50,000 with Gold certification, while sales of 100,000; 200,000; and 500,000 are certified Platinum, Double Platinum and Diamond, respectively.

The BTS album was certified Silver by the British Phonographic Industry in June after selling more than 60,000 copies in the market.