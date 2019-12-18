‘Parasite’ shortlisted for Oscar





Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" has been shortlisted for best international feature film at the upcoming Academy Awards.





According to the Hollywood Reporter and other entertainment news media, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the list of 10 contenders for the category out of 91 films.





The nine other films on the shortlist included "The Painted Bird" by Vaclav Marhoul from Czech Republic and "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar from Spain among others.