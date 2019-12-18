Korea Grand Sale 2020 to kick off next month

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
South Korea’s annual winter shopping festival will kick off next month.
The 45-day shopping event will kick off nationwide on January 16 with over 1,000 retailers and service providers joining the event. Participating companies will provide up to 50% discounts on accommodations, goods, transportation, food, museums and amusement park tickets for foreign tourists.
The festival will run until February 29, 2020.
