ⓒ Getty Images Bank

In the first year of the 21st century I joined an advertising agency and met a girlfriend at work and learned a strange spell from her. That was everything I, who turned 27 that year, ever imagined about the 21st century. And this is the story about the spell I learned back then.









Interview by literature critic Jeon So-yeong

The main character got a job at a highly competitive ad agency and adapted compliantly to the corporate order, satisfied at the fact that he now had a career. In the story the spell and the advertisement are in conflict. The ad is an illusion that blinds people to the depravity of capitalism, where as the spell is a fantasy that helps people to open up their eyes.









Darkness descended in no time and the streets smelled of dusk. Then he suddenly remembered that long-forgotten spell.





Ushervitz hulahuya bingdrevcho!





He shouted out the spell as the lights on the Christmas tree in front of the department store came on.





Ushervitz hulahuya bingdrevcho!













At that moment I smelled something nostalgic.





The smell that emanated from another dimension, the smell of the sea water rushing in to take over the emptiness that used to be mine. After raking through my memory, I remembered that the smell was that of a freshly squeezed lemon.





When I opened my eyes, a girl turned from the Christmas tree and shouted at me.





“Daddy! This tree is amazing! Can I ride piggy-back on you?”





My daughter’s clapping sounded just like a set of castanets.

My wife smiled as the lighted Christmas tree illuminated her from behind. It was the tenth winter of the 21st century.









Joh Hyun (Born in 1963, Gwangju)

: Debuted with “The History of the Hamburger That Was Nothing to Everyone