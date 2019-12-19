Menu Content

Tiny Pencil Sculptures

2019-12-19

News



Colored pencils-turned-elaborate artwork are on display at the 2019 K-Handmade Fair under way at the COEX exhibition hall in southern Seoul. 


(Yonhap News)

