S. Korea Defeats Japan to Win East Asian Cup

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2019-12-10
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-12-22
South Korea defeated Japan one to zero to capture its third straight East Asian Cup.
The South Korean men's national football team on Wednesday beat out Japan in the final match of the East Asian Football Federation
Vancouver Whitecaps
South Korea has five EAFF championships overall, more than all other winners combined in tournament history.
Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea also became the first team to win the EAFF title as the host nation since the competition began in 2003.
South Korea's women's national team also made it to their respective EAFF title
2019-12-10
2019-12-12
2019-12-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >