S. Korea Defeats Japan to Win East Asian Cup

South Korea defeated Japan one to zero to capture its third straight East Asian Cup.





The South Korean men's national football team on Wednesday beat out Japan in the final match of the East Asian Football Federation ( EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southern port city of Busan.





Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Hwang In- beom scored the winning goal in the 28th minute and was named the tournament's best player.





South Korea has five EAFF championships overall, more than all other winners combined in tournament history.





Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea also became the first team to win the EAFF title as the host nation since the competition began in 2003.



