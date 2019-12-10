President Moon nominates former assembly speaker as next prime minister

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday announced the nomination of former National Assembly speaker and six-term ruling party lawmaker Chung Sye-kyun as the next prime minister.





It's the first time a former Assembly speaker has been tapped for the post.





In a briefing at the presidential office, Moon said Chung is fitting in bringing people together through harmony and unity.





The president said he was hesitant to nominate a former head of the Assembly as prime minister, but did so as he believed the ability to respect and cooperate with the opposition bloc at a time of political polarization was more important.





Following the nomination, Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday emphasized that setting conditions for businesses to become economically active should be a top priority in boosting the South Korean economy.





Chung is known for his expertise in economic affairs as he was an executive at Ssangyong Group before it collapsed in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis. He also served as industry minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.





Meanwhile, some critics have voiced concern that nominating a former leader of the legislative branch to be the administrative branch's second-in-command could hamper the principle of separation of powers.