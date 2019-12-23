JYP Seoul Concert “No. 1 X 50”

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2019-12-10
2019-12-23
Date: December 28-31
Venue: Olympic Park, Olympic Hall
Park Jin-young's concert “NO.1 X 50” is an ambitious nationwide tour to mark a special achievement by the veteran singer. As the title of the concert tour suggests, 55 songs that have been written and composed by Park Jin-young which topped major domestic and foreign charts will be featured in the concert along with a rich plot that tells the story of his birth. The singer recently returned with a new single, “Fever” on Dec. 1.
2019-12-10
2019-12-12
2019-12-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >