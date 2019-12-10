South Korea and Japan summit in 15 months, seeking to resolve their strained relations.

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
The leaders of South Korea and Japan have held their first summit in 15 months, seeking to resolve their strained relations.
"Japan and South Korea are the closest neighbors historically and culturally and are also very important partners for trade and personnel exchanges. Even if there is temporary unease, the two sides cannot push each other away."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks on the sidelines of the Seoul-Beijing-Tokyo meeting in Chengdu on Tuesday.
Following the meeting that lasted about 45 minutes, South Korean presidential spokesperson Ko Min-
She also said Abe called for the ongoing trade dispute to be resolved through dialogue.
The meeting came amid tensions resulting from Japan placing export control measures against South Korea in apparent retaliation for South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
The South Korean spokesperson noted that although Moon and Abe confirmed differences over the court rulings, they saw eye to eye on the need to solve the issue via dialogue.
During the meeting, Moon also agreed to support Japan over the issue of Japanese nationals believed to be kidnapped by North Korea.
The leaders of South Korea, China and Japan also held a three-way meeting to discuss a range of issues and agreed to further cooperate towards promptly resuming the
At a joint press conference following this year's trilateral summit in China's Chengdu on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said he and his counterparts agreed that peace on the Korean Peninsula coincides with their countries' mutual benefit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the leaders agreed that international sanctions on the North should be implemented in support of Washington and Pyongyang's peace process, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said dialogue and negotiation are the only ways to resolve the nuclear issue.The leaders also discussed promoting three-way cooperation in areas linked to people's quality of life.On economy and trade, the leaders agreed to accelerate trilateral free trade talks launched in 2013 and join efforts to formally sign the mega Asia-Pacific trade pact known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership next year.
