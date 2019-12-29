Ryu Hyun-jin to ring in new year at Bosingak event

ⓒ KBS

South Korean Major Leaguer Ryu Hyun-jin will be joining a group of civilian representatives to participate in the Bosingak bell-ringing ceremony on New Year’s Eve.

The left-hander who recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays will be at the ceremony with 11 other civilian representatives including Pengsoo, a popular penguin character, at the start of New Year’s Day.

Ryu wrapped up a phenomenal 2019 season finishing 2nd in the National league Cy Young Award voting and signed a four-year deal worth $80 million with the Blue Jays.