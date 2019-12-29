Ryu Hyun-jin to ring in new year at Bosingak event

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2019-12-10
2019-12-29
South Korean Major Leaguer Ryu Hyun-jin will be joining a group of civilian representatives to participate in the Bosingak bell-ringing ceremony on New Year’s Eve.
The left-hander who recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays will be at the ceremony with 11 other civilian representatives including Pengsoo, a popular penguin character, at the start of New Year’s Day.
Ryu wrapped up a phenomenal 2019 season finishing 2nd in the National league Cy Young Award voting and signed a four-year deal worth $80 million with the Blue Jays.
2019-12-10
2019-12-12
2019-12-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >