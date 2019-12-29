Menu Content

Monsta X releases Latin music-inspired single

2019-12-29

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

K-pop boy band Monsta X has released a Latin music-inspired single in collaboration with a Colombian singer.

In the digital single, “Magnetic,” the band collaborates with Sebastian Yatra, a Colombian singer-songwriter who sings in Spanish to the band’s Korean lines.

The collaboration was arranged during Monsta X’s meeting with the Colobian musician in the US.  

