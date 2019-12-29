Red Velvet’s latest album tops iTunes charts in 42 countries

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2019-12-10
2019-12-29
Popular girl group Red Velvet’s latest repackage album, “The ReVe Festival: Finale,” has topped the iTunes album charts in 42 countries.
The 16-track album was released on Monday and includes four new songs; "Psycho," "In & Out," "Remember Forever" and "La Rouge."
The album ranked #1 on the iTunes album charts in the United States, Canada and Brazil among other countries.
2019-12-10
2019-12-12
2019-12-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >