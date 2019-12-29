Red Velvet’s latest album tops iTunes charts in 42 countries

ⓒ YONHAP News

Popular girl group Red Velvet’s latest repackage album, “The ReVe Festival: Finale,” has topped the iTunes album charts in 42 countries.





The 16-track album was released on Monday and includes four new songs; "Psycho," "In & Out," "Remember Forever" and "La Rouge."





The album ranked #1 on the iTunes album charts in the United States, Canada and Brazil among other countries.