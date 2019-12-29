Choi Ji-woo expecting first child in May

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actress Choi Ji-woo is expecting her first child in May next year.





The actress’ management announced that she is awaiting the birth of her first child in May and is currently focused on prenatal education.





Best known for her role in the 2002 hit “Winter Sonata,” the actress is planning to make a come back following her childbirth. The 44-year-old married a noncelebrity in March last year.