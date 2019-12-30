Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2019-12-10
2019-12-30
Date: Jan. 17-19, 2020
Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon will be holding her 4th solo concert in January. Titled “Taeyeon Concert - The Unseen” from January 17-19 at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. The stages will be filled with Taeyeon’s unique and powerful vocals with fantastic performances. Tayeon will devote some of the stages to songs from her 2nd album “Purpose,” which was released in October.
2019-12-10
2019-12-12
2019-12-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >