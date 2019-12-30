



Date: Jan. 17-19, 2020

Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium





Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon will be holding her 4th solo concert in January. Titled “Taeyeon Concert - The Unseen” from January 17-19 at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. The stages will be filled with Taeyeon’s unique and powerful vocals with fantastic performances. Tayeon will devote some of the stages to songs from her 2nd album “Purpose,” which was released in October.