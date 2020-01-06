Golden Child Concert “Future and Past”

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
Date: Jan. 18-19
Venue: Bluesquare i-Market Hall
Golden Child will be holding their first solo concert since their debut. From January 18 to 19, the group will hold the concert titled “Future and Past” allowing their fans to get a glimpse of the group’s past and future. The concert will feature songs from their debut album, and will be a memorable experience for their fans.
