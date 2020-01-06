Menu Content

X1 disbands over vote-rigging scandal

2020-01-06

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Mnet

X1, a relatively new boy band created through a TV audition show, has decided to disband amid the show’s vote-rigging scandal.

The group consist of 11 finalists from a cable fan-voted idol competition show and debuted 5 months ago. 

However, the group has put activities on hold amid growing allegations that the show rigged the result of fans’ votes.

