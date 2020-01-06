Menu Content

New boyband Treasure to debut this month

2020-01-06

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment will be launching a brand new boy group called Treasure this month.

Consisting of 12 members, the group will be releasing a variety of contents through various channels starting in January. 

The group was initially scheduled to debut in mid-2019, but the date was pushed back due to various scandals involving YG CEO Yang Hyun-suk and members of BIG BANG.

