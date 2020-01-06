New boyband Treasure to debut this month

Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2020-01-06
YG Entertainment will be launching a brand new boy group called Treasure this month.
Consisting of 12 members, the group will be releasing a variety of contents through various channels starting in January.
The group was initially scheduled to debut in mid-2019, but the date was pushed back due to various scandals involving YG CEO Yang Hyun-suk and members of BIG BANG.
