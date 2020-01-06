Black Pink’s MV tops 700 million YouTube views





Black Pink’s music video for “Kill This Love” has topped 700 million YouTube views.





The video, released in April, surpassed the 700 million threshold late Saturday evening. The new record makes Black Pink the first K-pop band with four music videos that topped 700 million views.





Following its release in April, "Kill This Love" peaked at No. 41 on Billboard's Hot 100 single chart, the highest showing on the chart for a Korean girl group.