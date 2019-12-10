Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (1) 백수예요

Lines

Old lover : 야, 최지훈!

Hey, Choi Ji-hoon!

Jung Hae-ra：아 어떻게.

Oh, no.

Old lover : 야 네가 어떻게 나한테 이럴 수 있어？

내가 널 얼마나 사랑했는데. 내 돈 8천 내놔. 이 나쁜 새끼야. 아 왜 이래요. 진짜.

How could you do this to me? I loved you so much. Give me back my money you bastard. Let go of me!

Jung Hae-ra：자기야. 이게 다 무슨 일이야.

Honey, what’s going on?

Old lover : 뭐야? 이렇게 빈티 나는 여자 돈까지 뜯은 거야?

이 사람 백수예요. 검사 아니라고.

What, you took money from this poor looking girl, too?

This guy’s jobless. He’s not a prosecutor.





Expression of the Week

백수예요 (He’s jobless)





백수 – n. jobless or unemployed; A person who idles away at home without making money because he/she is jobless.





Casual – 백수야

Semi-polite – 백수예요

Polite – 백수입니다





>>[백수] is a word derived from the Chinese characters “white” and “hand”. The literal meaning of the word is to have “white hands” meaning bare or empty hands.





>>The expression has developed to describe someone who is jobless as bare or empty hands show that a person has not used their hands, or hold nothing in their hands.



