A never-before-seen talented duo has been born!
Their first mini album "Phase One: YOU"
uses the changing sun and moon on tarot cards as inspiration.
The title song, "My Angel," is a sophisticated dance pop track with a sentimental melody.
The double performance in the charismatic refrain is something to look out for.
The album's second title "Clockwise" is a pop ballad with lyrics comparing the hands of a clock
to looking for traces of that special someone from the past that is hard to reach.
