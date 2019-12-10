For all of you who love to party, Momoland is back!

Momoland has been reorganized into a six-member group and they're here to captivate your eyes and ears with their lively spirit and mature charms.

The title song, "Thumbs Up," is a vina house track that has strong bass and brass with funky rhythm, in a never-before-seen "new-tro" style.





