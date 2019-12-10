Jun Bum-sun, leader of the band "The Yangbans" and owner of the bookstore Poolmoojil
2019-12-10
#Showcase l 2020-01-07
VERIVERY is back with a more serious sentimentality rather than the group's preexisting light and airy image.
Their 3rd mini album, "Face Me," shows youth with endless possibilities but
who are hurt from alienation and separation, coming together and growing in love.
The title song "Lay Back," is a sophisticated track with an addictive melody and
repeated lyrics which are combined with VERIVERY's powerful vocals, leaving a strong impression.
For more information, check out KBS WORLD Radio's YouTube channel!
2019-12-10
2019-12-12
2019-12-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >