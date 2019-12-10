VERIVERY is back with a more serious sentimentality rather than the group's preexisting light and airy image.

Their 3rd mini album, "Face Me," shows youth with endless possibilities but

who are hurt from alienation and separation, coming together and growing in love.

The title song "Lay Back," is a sophisticated track with an addictive melody and

repeated lyrics which are combined with VERIVERY's powerful vocals, leaving a strong impression.





For more information, check out KBS WORLD Radio's YouTube channel!