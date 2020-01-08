Menu Content

Raging Waves on East Coast

2020-01-08

Strong waves crash into shore at Bongpo Port in Goseong, Gangwon Province on Wednesday when high seas warnings were issued all along the central eastern coast. 



(Yonhap News) 

