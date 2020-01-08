Chan Alex Chi Wai(진지위), Center for the Korean Air Jumbos
Raging Waves on East Coast
Strong waves crash into shore at Bongpo Port in Goseong, Gangwon Province on Wednesday when high seas warnings were issued all along the central eastern coast.
(Yonhap News)
