2020 Apink 6th Concert “Welcome to PINK WORLD”

Chan Alex Chi Wai(진지위), Center for the Korean Air Jumbos
2020-01-08
2020-01-13
Date: Feb. 1-2
Venue: Olympic Park - Olympic Hall
Popular girl group Apink will be holding their 6th solo concert in Seoul. Tilted, “Welcome to the PINK WORLD,” the concerts will be held over two days from Feb. 1-2 at Olympic Park, Olympic Hall. As the title suggests, the upcoming concert will feature a festival theme with all members having personally contributing ideas and participating in the planning of the show. The group has sold out every single one of their solo concerts since 2015 when they held their very first solo concert “Pink Paradise.”
2020-01-08
2020-01-08
2019-12-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >