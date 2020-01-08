Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2) 입어보세요

Chan Alex Chi Wai(진지위), Center for the Korean Air Jumbos
2020-01-08
#Drama Lines l 2020-01-13
Lines
Sharon：준비됐으면 가져와요. 아, 저기 왔네요.
이 디자인 맞죠? 입어보세요.
If it’s ready bring it in. Ah, there it is.
This is the right design? Try it on.
Hae-ra：말도 안 돼. 말도 안돼요. 제가 14살에 맞춘 건데.
This makes no sense. I had this made when I was 14.
Sharon：보이는 게 다가 아니고, 내가 아는 게 전부가 아니잖아요. 자~
Not everything is as it seems, and not everything is as I know.
Expression of the Week
입어보세요 (Try it on)
입다 – v. to wear; be dressed; put on; to hang or drape clothes on or around one’s body
입어보다 – v. to try something on (as in clothes)
Polite – 입어보세요
>>[입다] is the verb “to wear” but it can also be used to mean “to suffer or sustain” as in to experience something bad, such as a loss, injury or “to receive or get” as in to be favored with or benefit by something.
e.g. 부상을 입다 à to sustain an injury
은혜를 입다 à to be indebted to ~
>>The expression used in the dialogue [입어보다] is specially used for clothes and means “to try on”.
2020-01-08
2020-01-08
2019-12-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >