Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

‘Parasite’ claims two awards at the US Critics’ Choice Awards

2020-01-13

K-POP Connection


Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” has won two titles at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

The black comedy thriller is continuing its rally during US awards season, tying for Best Director with Sam Medes’ “1917” and also winning best foreign-language film. “1917” was the top winner at this year’s Golden Globes.

At this year’s awards, Best Film went to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which also won Best Original Screenplay.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >