‘Parasite’ claims two awards at the US Critics’ Choice Awards

Chan Alex Chi Wai(진지위), Center for the Korean Air Jumbos
2020-01-08
2020-01-13
Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” has won two titles at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards.
The black comedy thriller is continuing its rally during US awards season, tying for Best Director with Sam Medes’ “1917” and also winning best foreign-language film. “1917” was the top winner at this year’s Golden Globes.
At this year’s awards, Best Film went to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which also won Best Original Screenplay.
2020-01-08
2020-01-08
2019-12-24
