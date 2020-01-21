Top Diplomats of S. Korea and the U.S. Hold Talks in California

ⓒYONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung- wha met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo near San Francisco, California on Tuesday to discuss cooperation between Seoul and Washington amid the stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea and rising tensions in the Middle East.





During their meeting, Kang and Pompeo assessed the situation following Pyongyang’s threats to take "shocking" action and unveil a "new strategic weapon" in apparent protest over the deadlocked negotiations with Washington.





However, Minister Kang reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to resume inter-Korean economic cooperation and restart projects that do not fall within the parameters of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the international community.





Secretary Pompeo urged South Korea, which has economic interests in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, to participate in the U . S . -led campaign to safeguard the area.





In addition, Pomepo and Kang held a trilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, where the three allies reaffirmed the importance of their cooperation in dealing with the North Korean nuclear issue.





The top diplomats also shared their concerns about the situation in the Middle East and agreed to seek ways to enhance their cooperation and communication.