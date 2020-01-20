ZICO 2nd King Of the Zungle - WEATHER CHANGER





Date: Feb. 22-23

Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, Olympic Park





Zico will be holding his second solo concert tour “King of the Zungle - Weather Changer” at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on Feb. 22-23. The singer’s new single “Any Song” has been topping charts since its release in mid-January. The song will be featured during the concert which is Zico’s first solo concert since August 2018.