D.O.B: March 25, 1976
Genres: K-pop, R&B, dance
Labels: The Music Works
Active from: 1999 to present
Baek Ji-young is a South Korean singer under The Music Works label. She debuted in 1999 with the release of her debut album, “Sorrow.” Over her career, she has won awards for Best Female ARtist and Best OST at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. She recently released the single, “No Love, No Heartbreak”.
Full length & Best
OST Best (Flash Back) (OST collection, 2013)
Pitta (full length, 2011)
Timeless: The Best (Best, 2010)
Sensibility (full length, 2008)
Sixth Miracle (full length, 2007)
Smile Again (full length, 2006)
Baek Ji-young Ultimate Edition (Best, 2003)
Smile (full length, 2003)
Baek Ji-young Best & Live (Best, 2002)
Tres (full length, 2001)
Special 1+2 (Best, 2000)
Rouge (full length, 2000)
Sorrow (full length, 1999)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
No Love, No Heartbreak (single, 2019)
Reminiscence (EP, 2019)
Your Heart (single, 2016)
Medicine (single, 2016)
Whenever it Rains (single, 2014)
Still in Love (single, 2014)
Fervor (single, 2014)
That Kind of Woman (single, 2013)
Reminded of You (single, 2013)
Acacia (single, 2013)
Hate (single, 2013)
Good Boy (EP, 2012)
Magic (single, 2012)
Ordinariness (single, 2011)
Over Time (single, 2010)
Will Love Come? (single, 2010)
Ego (EP, 2009)
My Ear’s Candy (single, 2009)
Giving My Lips to You (single, 2009)
LIke Being Shot by a Bullet (single, 2008)
Gypsy’s Tears (single, 2008)
Love is…Lalala (single, 2008)
The Reason I Have Lots of Tears (single, 2007)
All I Need is Your Love (single, 2007)
Crush (single, 2007)
Tomorrow (single, 2006)
Love is Beautiful (single, 2006)
EZ Do Dance (single, 2006)
I Won’t Love (single, 2006)
Smile (single, 2003)
Emotion (single, 2001)
Fall (single, 2001)
Sad Salsa (single, 2000)
Dash (single, 2000)
Burden (single, 1999)
Choice (single, 1999)
