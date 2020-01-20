'Parasite' earns six Oscar nods, including best picture

Prof. Krisda Chaemsaithong, the 200,000th Naturalized Citizen of S.Korea
2020-01-21
2020-01-20
Bong Joon-ho's sensation "Parasite" has earned six nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, including best picture.
With the nominations, the black comedy film has become the first South Korean movie to compete at the world’s biggest film event.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its final list of nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards which will be held on Feb. 9.
“Parasite” earned six nods for best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best international feature film, production design and film editing. It is the first time that a South Korean-made film has made it to the final nominees list of the Academy Awards.
2020-01-21
2020-01-17
2020-01-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >