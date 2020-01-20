BTS' modern art project opens in Berlin

ⓒ KBS News

Global sensation BTS’ contemporary art initiative “CONNECT, BTS,” has kicked off in Berlin, following its launch in London.





“Rituals of Care,” an exhibition of performances, kicked off at Martin-Gropius-Bau, a modern art museum in Berlin on Wednesday, as the second leg of the “CONNECT, BTS” art project. The first leg opened at London’s Serpentine Gallery the previous day.

Curated by Stephanie Rosenthal and Noemie Solomon, the Berlin exhibition is a performance series that includes "experimental choreography, healing practices, sonic installations and collective gatherings."



"CONNECT, BTS" is a global initiative spearheaded in collaboration with curators from five major cities -- London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York -- to connect people from across the world through arts.