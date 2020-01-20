BTS unveils new single 'Black Swan'

Prof. Krisda Chaemsaithong, the 200,000th Naturalized Citizen of S.Korea
K-pop super band BTS has unveiled a brand new single from their upcoming album which is slated for release next month.
The track is titled “Black Swan,” and is part of the upcoming “Map of the Soul: 7” album which will hit shelves on Feb. 21.
“Black Swan,” is an exploration of BTS’ inner selves as artists, and a continuation of the theme of exploring one’s ego, as shown through their 2019 album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” inspired by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung’s theories.
