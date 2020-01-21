Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (3) 인연이다

Prof. Krisda Chaemsaithong, the 200,000th Naturalized Citizen of S.Korea
Lines
Lee Sook-hee:너 저 사람이랑 어떻게 알아?
How do you know that person?
Jung Hae-ra：슬로베니아에서 봤어. 일 때문에 만난 거야.
I saw him in Slovenia. I met him because of work.
Sook-hee：인연이다.
It’s fate.
Hae-ra：우리, 집 구할 때까지 딴 데서 지내자. 빨리 가자.
Let’s stay somewhere else until we find a place. Hurry, let’s go.
Sook-hee：이 좋은 데를 놔두고 왜.
And leave this nice place? Why?
Hae-ra： 나 여기서 지내기 불편하다니까.
I feel uncomfortable here.
Sook-hee：왜? 슬로베니아에서 무슨 일 있었어?
Why? Did something happen in Slovenia?
Hae-ra：아니, 아무 일도 없었는데 그냥 내가 불편해. 가자.
No, nothing happened, but I’m just uncomfortable. Let’s go.
Expression of the Week
인연이다 (It’s fate)
인연 – n. relationship; connection; a relationship between people
인연하다 – v. relate to; form a relationship with; to happen or change as a result
Casual – 인연이다
Polite – 인연이에요
>>When using the word “인연,” we use it with “맺다” and “끊다” to express making or breaking of relations
e.g. 부부의 인연을 맺다 – to tie the knot (get married)
인연을 끊다 – to break off relations, cut off connection
>>In the dialogue, the expression is used to mean that the two meeting again was destined, and it was meant to be.
