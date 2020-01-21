Transgender Soldier Seeks to Remain in Barracks after Army Orders Her Discharge

ⓒYONHAP News

A South Korean transgender soldier has expressed hope to continue to remain with the military and serve on the front lines after the Army decided to forcibly discharge her.





Staff Sergeant Byun Hee-soo, who has been serving as a tank controller with a unit in northern Gyeonggi Province, went overseas last year for gender reassignment surgery. After the operation, Byun expressed her wish to continue to serve as a female soldier.





Following a review committee meeting earlier that day, the Army said it was decided that the officer cannot continue military service in accordance with the Military Personnel Management Act and other related laws.





There are no specific laws or regulations on allowing those in uniform who change their gender to stay in the military.





During the press conference arranged by local civic group Center for Military Human Rights Korea, Byun acknowledged that the South Korean military is not ready to accept a transgender soldier, however, she said it is making progress toward becoming a more human rights-respecting organization.





She also expressed hope that all LGBTQ soldiers will not be discriminated, but be allowed to fulfill their duties and callings, adding she wants to set a precedent and contribute to change.