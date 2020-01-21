Senior Prosecutors Leading Probes Involving Ruling Camp Replaced

Prof. Krisda Chaemsaithong, the 200,000th Naturalized Citizen of S.Korea
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-01-26
All of the senior prosecutors who led investigations involving the presidential office and ruling camp figures have been replaced.
The Justice Ministry on Thursday announced a reshuffle of over 700 senior and junior prosecutors effective February third, replacing two deputies at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.
Shin Bong-su and Song Kyung-ho, who were in charge of probes into alleged top office election-meddling and corruption by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, respectively, have been reassigned.
Hong Seung-wook, another deputy at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office who led the investigation into the top office's alleged intervention in an inspection involving a former Busan vice mayor, was also replaced.
The three prosecutors were each appointed to head regional offices outside Seoul.
The ministry said the reshuffle was part of the Moon Jae-in administration's prosecutorial reforms to reduce the size of the state agency's direct investigation departments.
