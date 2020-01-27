ATEEZ World Tour “The Fellowship : Map The Treasure”

Prof. Krisda Chaemsaithong, the 200,000th Naturalized Citizen of S.Korea
Date: Feb. 8-9
Venue: Olympic Hall, Olympic Park
Emerging boyband Ateez is kicking off their 15-city concert tour with inaugural Seoul concerts. Titled “The Fellowship: Map the Treasure,” the concerts in Seoul will take place from Feb. 8-9 at Olympic Hall in Seoul. Starting with the Seoul concerts, the tour will go to 14 other global cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Madrid, Amsterdam and Moscow.
