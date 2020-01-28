BTS’ new single ranks 57th on Billboard singles chart

Prof. Krisda Chaemsaithong, the 200,000th Naturalized Citizen of S.Korea
2020-01-21
2020-01-28
BTS’ new single “Black Swan” has ranked 57th on Billboard’s latest main singles chart.
The latest release by the K-pop super band has debuted at no. 57 on Billboard’s hot 100, becoming the group’s eighth entry to the chart.
The song is a track from the band’s upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: 7.” The group has appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to showcase the new single.
2020-01-21
2020-01-17
2020-01-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >