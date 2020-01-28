BTS’ new single ranks 57th on Billboard singles chart

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ new single “Black Swan” has ranked 57th on Billboard’s latest main singles chart.





The latest release by the K-pop super band has debuted at no. 57 on Billboard’s hot 100, becoming the group’s eighth entry to the chart.

The song is a track from the band’s upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: 7.” The group has appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to showcase the new single.