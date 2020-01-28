NCT 127 to release new album in March

ⓒ SM Entertainment

NCT 127 will be coming back to the K-pop scene with a new studio album.





The group’s second full-length album, “NCT #127 Neo Zone,” will be released in March, becoming the group’s first full album since October 2018.





The group's previous EP, "NCT #127 We Are Superhuman," issued in May last year debuted at 11th on the Billboard main album chart, marking the second-highest ranking won by a K-pop band after BTS.