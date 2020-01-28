NCT 127 to release new album in March

Prof. Krisda Chaemsaithong, the 200,000th Naturalized Citizen of S.Korea
2020-01-21
2020-01-28
NCT 127 will be coming back to the K-pop scene with a new studio album.
The group’s second full-length album, “NCT #127 Neo Zone,” will be released in March, becoming the group’s first full album since October 2018.
The group's previous EP, "NCT #127 We Are Superhuman," issued in May last year debuted at 11th on the Billboard main album chart, marking the second-highest ranking won by a K-pop band after BTS.
2020-01-21
2020-01-17
2020-01-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >