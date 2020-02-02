S.Korea to Lend Helping Hand to Australia over Bushfires

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea has decided to send one million dollars in humanitarian aid and a government delegation to Australia to help the country recover from devastating bushfires.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the government will offer the aid through the Australian Red Cross to help the victims of the fires that have ravaged the country.

South Korea also dispatched a delegation on the same day consisting of officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and defense and the forest service to discuss ways to cooperate on Australia's restoration efforts.

In addition, the Korea Meteorological Administration plans to provide satellite-based real-time information related to the fires in Australia.