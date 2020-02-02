Prosecution Moving Forward with Power Abuse Investigations

S.Korea to Lend Helping Hand to Australia over Bushfires
Former Presidential Chief of Staff
“Will the prosecution be able to prove that I interfered in the Ulsan elections? If not, will someone issue an apology and take responsibility?”
In return for abandoning the election bid, the former chief of staff allegedly offered Lim a high-ranking position.
Ahead of entering the prosecutors’ office,
“This case was forwarded last November on orders from the prosecutor general after having been left alone for a year and eight months in Ulsan. I believe this probe was planned with a clear objective.”
Im, however, stayed mum on reporters’ questions about the allegations that he faces, simply saying he will speak if deemed necessary after the questioning. This marks the first time that he has appeared before prosecutors in this investigation.
A decision on whether Im will face legal action and to what extent is expected to be reached after the April 15th general elections.
Im’s questioning comes a day after prosecutors indicted without physical detention 13 figures as part of their probe. Such figures include Ulsan Mayor Song, Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byeong-gi, former presidential secretary for civil affairs Baek Won-woo and former presidential secretary for anti-corruption Park Hyeong-chul.
