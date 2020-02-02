USFK Sends 60-Day Notice of Potential Furlough Amid Allies' Cost-Sharing Impasse

S.Korea to Lend Helping Hand to Australia over Bushfires
2020-02-02
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-02-02
U.S. Forces Korea
In a press release, USFK said the advance notice of the furlough that would start on April first comes in line with U.S.
The latest move comes as Seoul and Washington have yet to narrow differences in their defense cost-sharing negotiations. The renewal deadline passed on December 31, 2019, when the previous deal expired.
Seoul argues that its share of the upkeep for stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula should be set within the framework of the decades-old SMA, which covers wages for Korean employees and expenditures for military construction and logistical support.
Washington reportedly is demanding a fivefold increase in Seoul's share
2020-02-02
2020-02-03
2020-02-03
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >