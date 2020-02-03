BTS releases 2nd trailer for upcoming new release

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Global sensations BTS has released the 2nd trailer for their upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: 7”.





The album is set for official release on Feb. 21. Member J-Hope’s solo and the outro track of the album, “Outro: Ego,”was released on BTS’ social media accounts and the band’s mobile app-based fan community on Feb. 3. The upcoming album will be BTS’ fourth full-length album.



The first trailer, starring member Suga, was released last month.