"Global super rookies" EVERGLOW are showing off unrivaled charisma!

Their first mini-album, "Reminiscence," will showcase a never-before-seen image of EVERGLOW's story and infinite possibilities.

The title track, "Dun Dun," has a strong beat with sophisticated vocals. The EDM and pop genre track leaves a strong impression with the song's lyrics that represent boldness and independence, as well as the group's flashy dance performance.





