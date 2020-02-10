Forestella Jo MIn-gyu’s First Solo Concert “New Age: New World”

‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
Date: Feb. 22-23
Venue: Seongsu Art Hall
Jo Min-gyu of the crossover quartet “Forestella” will be holding his first solo concert. Titled, “New Age: New World,” the concert will be held for two days from Feb. 22 at Seongsu Art Hall in Seoul. Jo will release his first solo album ahead of the concert and will perform the new songs during the upcoming concert.
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >